Promoter /sound system selector Marlon “Boom Boom” Wizard has been honing his craft since childhood and is now among the leading disc jockeys in the dancehall.

Still, the ace selector says he and his colleagues don't get the respect they deserve from the artistes whose careers DJs have helped to fuel.

He spoke about that and more, including being born into music and giving back to his community, in the season premiere of Loop News' What's Up? Watch the video below.