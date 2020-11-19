Watch: Chukka details plans to expand Barbados' tourist attraction

CEO of Chukka Caribbean Adventures, Marc Melville, has revealed the details of plans to expand and develop Harrison’s Cave, a tourism attraction in Barbados.

Chukka was recently selected to manage the day-to-day operations of Harrison's Cave by the Caves of Barbados Limited (CBL). The Jamaican company had earlier acquired the WildPlay Adventures, which is now operating under the Chukka brand.

With an initial investment of $662 million (BB$9 million), Chukka intends to bring zip lining to Harrison's Cave, dry slides, suspended rope bridges, an adult multi-level challenge course and a children's challenge play area.

There are also plans for a bird aviary and a green monkey interaction type of exhibit as well as bars, restaurants, and a themed-souvenir shop or retail experience.

Melville said that the themed-shop will be "finally fleshed out early next year."

He was speaking at a press conference to discuss Chukka’s management of the Caves of Barbados happened on Wednesday (November 18, 2020) at the Barbados Tourism and Marketing Inc headquarters in Warrens, Barbados.

Barbados’ Minister of Tourism, Senator Lisa Cummins told the media, "The cave is about to be transformed not just into a single attraction but into multiple attractions that then help to add value and to add value not just to the cave itself and to the community but to Barbados' cultural and heritage tourism product. And that is really one of the key elements of the Barbados strategy and the key flagship for Barbados as we go into this new arrangement."