Ten entrepreneurs set to put their ‘Best Pitch Forward’ on Friday

Jampro, in partnership with Kingston Creative, will be hosting the “Best Pitch Forward” elevator pitch competition that will allow 10 entrepreneurs to pitch their business concepts to potential investors with the hopes of raising much-needed funds to kick-start their projects.

This event will be held virtually on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 5 pm. It forms part of Kingston Creative’s goal of establishing an art district and business hub for creative entrepreneurs in the Caribbean.

“Best Pitch Forward is an exciting opportunity for creative entrepreneurs to learn how to package and pitch creative projects so that they can grow. We’re happy to be partnering with Jampro on this project as they are more than capable of providing creatives with the requisite knowledge and guidance to navigate the business side of the creative industry and help them be successful,” said Kingston Creative Director, Andrea Dempster-Chung.

Renee Robinson, Film Commissioner at Jampro said: “It is crucial for us to find more ways to mobilize private capital and business resources to entrepreneurs in the creative economy. In many ways, the creative economy demonstrates raw resilience and the opportunity to ‘future-proof’ the way we do business. There is always a global demand for content and always uses creative tech to find solutions to real business problems. We are thrilled to partner with Kingston Creative to discover and catalyse entrepreneurship within the creative economy.”

The three judges for ‘Best Pitch Forward’ will be Wayne Sutherland, Managing Director Jamaica Venture Fund, Opal Levy from Alpha Angels and Judith Alberga from the Content and Monetization Unit, Television Jamaica.

The 10 entrepreneurs will vie for an investment award, the judges will choose a winner who will win a cash prize and at the virtual event. The public will also be able to vote for their favourite pitch winner, who will receive the People's Choice Award.

In addition to the pitch event, the participants will be selected to attend private virtual B2B meetings with a wider group of Jampro-recommended investors throughout December.

These private “match-making” sessions are an essential opportunity for creatives to talk about their ideas and for interested investors to ask probing questions. The meetings are intended to advance investment opportunities for their projects and move some of these creative businesses to the next level, Jampro and Kingston Creative said in a joint press release.

Since the recent establishment of the hub in downtown Kingston, Kingston Creative has been providing support to the creative community through workshops and other networking initiatives that will help to generate economic benefit for creatives.