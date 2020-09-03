Repeat of Buju Banton's Tonight Show performance to air this week

Fans of reggae artiste Buju Banton will have a chance to see his performance on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon, a long-time fan of reggae music, as a repeat will be aired on the US network NBC on August 26th.

Last Tuesday, the international reggae star —whose given name is Mark Myrie — appeared on the late-night show to perform his single 'The World Is Changing' from his recently released album 'Upside Down 2020'. The 18-track set — released June 26 by Gargamel Music/Island Records/Roc Nation — sold 2,995 copies in its first week.

Due to travel restrictions, the singer pre-recorded his Tonight Show set in Irish Town, St Andrew.

Buju is also slated to perform on Billboard and Amazon TV soon.

Buju's appearance came only three weeks after Chronixx performed his single 'Cool As The Breeze/Friday' on the show.