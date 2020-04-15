Remittance customers switch to digital channels

WorldRemit’s managing director for the Americas, says cash pick up via remittance platforms and agent networks is becoming more difficult as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues its spread.

In light of this, digital platforms, which allow funds to be transferred directly to the accounts of recipients, are likely to improve market share at this time, compared to platforms that dictate the use of physical locations for cash pick up.

Daniel Canning, the WorldRemit executive said his company began to see a significant increase in new customers registering for and using the WorldRemit service in March.

“We have also seen a shift on the pay-out side from cash to bank accounts and mobile wallets,” he told Loop News.

WorldRemit enables international payments from 50 countries via its 100 per cent digital platform.

The manager said lockdown in many countries, resulting in the restriction on movements and business closures due to COVID-19 have led to reduced cash pickup possibilities.

He said in some cases, pick up at agent locations may not be available at all.

Canning stated, “This is clearly having an impact on in-person cash pay-out facilities and impacting people's lives.”

The manager said that he expects consumers to begin exploring platforms such as WorldRemit, which enables international payments from 50 countries via its 100 per cent digital platform.

Notably, he observed that for WorldRemit, “In recent weeks, customer acquisition was up significantly compared to the same period last year. In countries like the US, Canada, Spain, Italy and the UK, where strict lockdowns have been put in place, people who still need to send money abroad but don’t want to put themselves at risk by leaving their homes are beginning to move to digital methods.”

On the receive side, the company is also observing a marked increase in money flows into digital channels like bank accounts and mobile wallets, Canning said.

“In some countries, the shift to mobile money, airtime top-up or bank transfers has been 100 per cent. However, where cash payout is still an option, there has still been an increase in digital payout methods, with cash pickup remaining the preferred option,” Canning outlined.

Lockdown measures are clearly having an impact on senders and receivers of cash in North America, the Caribbean and around the world, as brick and mortar money transfer locations are closed or have severely restricted hours of operation, the WorldRemit manager said.

“Different countries have different levels of restrictions. In some countries, money transfer retails are shut down as they are not considered as an essential service, and people are not able to send money abroad and have optioned for digital. In other cases, their operating hours are restricted, or people cannot walk on the streets,” Canning outlined.

As for the WorldRemit platform, he said that its digital solution, depth of network and a wider range of pay-out options are pulling new clients in, especially among the under-banked and financially excluded.

“It demonstrates our commitment to helping those remitters who are in everyday jobs and doing what they can to support their families at home,” Canning said.

Inter-American Dialogue, a Washington DC-based think tank focused on remittances to Latin America and the Caribbean, indicated that with continued business closures, diminished economic activity and a forecast recession, migrants, who predominantly work in the services industry, are likely to be the first ones to lose income—either by working fewer hours being furloughed from their jobs or losing their jobs altogether.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, New Yotk City, a place of familiar landmarks and well-trodden streets, has been thrown off kilter by an invisible adversary that is taking some of its people away and terrifying the rest. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Considering migrants’ financial and health vulnerabilities as well as the forecast recession, a conservative estimate shows that remittances from the US to Latin America and the Caribbean will register a negative seven per cent decline in 2020 relative to 2019, from $76 billion to $70 billion.

In 2019, Jamaicans living abroad sent home approximately US$2.5 billion. The expected volume in 2020 is US$ 2.1 billion, according to Inter-American Dialogue.

Canning noted that the effect of COVID-19 will impact New York, the single-largest Caribbean diaspora community.

He noted that the research has shown that the Caribbean-American populations living in Wakefield in the Bronx; Flatbush, East Flatbush and Crown Heights in Brooklyn, and Jamaica in Queens — were among the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Demographic data published by the New York City also reveal that black and Latino New Yorkers have been dying from complications of COVID-19 at roughly double the rate of Caucasia and Asian residents.

Canning commented, “secure, fast digital and affordable cross-border payments are going to be more important than ever for those who rely on receiving the money to pay their bills.”

The manager asserted that WorldRemit is a pioneer in the move from offline to digital money transfers.

“We are enabling people to support their loved ones in this time of crises with the convenience that our technology brings, our cashless model on the sending side makes us more secure and safer from a personal health perspective.”

Approximately 70 per cent of WorldRemit transfers are sent from the mobile app. The service is available 24/7 from a smartphone or computer.

Canning said that at this time, the company is waiving fees for the first three new transactions for each client until May 31, when using the code 3FREE.

The WorldRemit manager declined to disclose market share data.

He, however, noted, “we can say that Jamaica is a key market for WorldRemit. We have a strong presence in countries where the vast majority of the Jamaican Diaspora live, including the US, Canada, and Jamaica.”

In Jamaica, WorldRemit offers its cash payout service through JMMB and Victoria Mutual locations, bank account service to all banks and credit unions in Jamaica as well as airtime top-up.