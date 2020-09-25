Producer Walker expects big things from roots reggae EP Good Gosh

Producer Peter Walker expects the 'Good Gosh' EP which was released today to excite roots reggae lovers everywhere.

The seven-track EP will officially launch on Sunday, Sept 27 at a venue on Canary Avenue, off Woodpecker Avenue, in St Andrew.

Walker has high hopes that the EP will touch the soul of reggae fans, as he believes the rhythms are vibrant and the lyrics of the songs are uplifting.

“I expect greatness from the EP Good Gosh. The rhythm is live and great and there is great music on it. It is a good vibe,” Walker said.

The artistes on the EP are Tellah, Ras Goudie, Empress Brave, Redemsion, King Ellement, Delly Max and Michelle Irie.

All seven will be performing at the Good Gosh EP launch, which will also have RK from Reggae Yard Vibes, Bad Breed from More Love Records as well as Emmanuel.

Music insiders are expected to be present at the launch, which will be streamed live on social media.

Songs on the EP are: title track ‘Rise It Up’ (Tellah), ‘Marijuana’ (Ras Goudie), ‘Meditation’ (Empress Brave), ‘What Would You Do’ (Redemsion), ‘Skanking Time’ (King Element), ‘Blinging’ (Dell Max) and ‘See Mi Dream Yah’ (Michelle Irie).