Organisers eyeing on-schedule start to CPL; but behind closed doors

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) organisers are still hoping to stage the tournament as scheduled in September but behind closed doors without overseas players.

The eighth edition of the domestic Twenty20 tournament is set to bowl off from August 19 to September 26, but the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has now disrupted most global sporting leagues, forcing postponements and some cancellations. However, ESPNcricinfo has reported that CPL is eyeing an on-schedule start.

ESPNcricinfo stated that "with the Caribbean in lockdown and attempts to stop the spread of COVID-19 proving successful so far - the death toll is yet to reach double figures in any of the six countries that host CPL games - it is possible that the CPL fixtures could be among the first staged globally."

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, CPL chief operations officer Pete Russell said, "it's good that the Caribbean has locked down early, and it hasn't been hit in the same way as the UK, for example.



"We're looking at different permutations in terms of what could or couldn't happen, but the lucky thing is that we've got a bit of time - we don't have to force a decision.

"I don't think there's any question that we'll be able to play it. We're only going to play if it's safe to do so, but we've been approached by a lot of the countries who want it to happen. The reason [for that] is that it's a big sporting event, and it could act as a sign or a marker that the Caribbean is open for business again."

Russell further told ESPNcricinfo that while the CPL would not try to compete with the most lucrative T20 league in the world, he hoped that the IPL season, which is currently postponed indefinitely, could "figure out their own window".

"We wouldn't go up against it," he said. "While I know the BCCI is all-powerful in these things, there has to be some sensible consideration around what players and other leagues are doing.

"I think IPL would want all the West Indian players to be playing in their tournament - it wouldn't make sense for them to play at the same time as CPL when a lot of their stars are playing with us. That would defeat the objective. I don't think they need to do that, either. They can figure out their own window, for sure."

If the tournament does go ahead as planned, it is possible that no overseas players will be involved due to health concerns and restrictions on international travel.

The CPL's organisers are also looking at plans to hold games while maintaining social distancing within a stadium, a situation which would involve all players staying in the same hotels and the tournament being held at one or two venues instead of the planned six.