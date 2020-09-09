New Fortress revises capital structure

New Fortress Energy, the natural gas supplier to Jamaica and other countries in the Caribbean region, says it has improved liquidity via a revised capital structure.

The NASDAQ listed company, which has a market capitalization of US $ 4.948B as at Monday, September 7, 2020, this year converted all Class B shares to Class A shares to enhance liquidity, improve the company’s credit profile and lower cost of capital.

On September 14, the company will pay out a third-quarter 2020 common stock dividend of US$0.10 per Class A Common Share.

“We are pleased to announce our first common stock dividend,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress said last Friday in a press release.

Edens said, “As we stated on our earnings call, one of our strategic goals is to begin paying dividends to our shareholders as our long-term capital structure becomes highly cash flow generative. This dividend is a significant step forward toward our goal to become a world-class investment grade operating company.”

Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress

New Fortress Energy is a global energy infrastructure company. It builds and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver fully integrated, turnkey energy solutions.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per Class A Common Share for the third quarter of 2020.

The dividend is payable on September 14, 2020, to Class A Common Shareholders of record on September 7, 2020.

For the second quarter ended June 30 , 2020, company revenues of US $74.5 million increased by US $20.1 million from Q1 2020 driven by an increase in volumes, partially offset by lower revenue due to maintenance at the Old Harbour Power Plant.

The net loss increased US$106.4 million from Q1 2020 was primarily driven by contract cancellation charge for the termination of 2020 cargos.

The company indicated that its new business pipeline is very robust and says it has a progressing Financing and Capital Plan.

“We received a B+/B1 corporate family rating from Moody’s and S&P which we plan to use as basis for refinancing with targeted savings of $25mm per year,” directors said in the second quarter report.

“Once we have completed our refinancing, our goal is to begin returning capital to shareholders by considering a quarterly dividend, subject to approval by our Board of Directors.”