Musson acquires Massy’s IT and communications business

Musson (Jamaica) Limited has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Massy Holdings Limited’s regional information technology (IT) and communications line of business (Massy Technologies).

Massy Technologies is one of the largest and most prominent information technology and communications providers in the Caribbean. Massy Technologies offers its customers enterprise IT and communications solutions including design, implementation, managed services and system maintenance in five countries Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda.

Musson completed the acquisition through its newly formed subsidiary PBS Technology Group.

PBS Technology Group is a distinct legal entity from Musson’s other information technology subsidiary Productive Business Solutions and will be managed independently by Massy Technologies’ executive team led by its CEO Ian John.

Following a transition period and requisite approvals, Musson intends to combine PBS Technology Group and Productive Business Solutions to create the foremost information technology solutions provider across both the Caribbean and Central America.

The combined businesses will have over US$250 million of annual revenue, operate in 19 countries, and have over 2,100 information technology professionals.

Ian John, the incoming CEO of PBS Technology Group said “Our team has built a leading information technology and communications business with longstanding clients, deep relationships with global vendors and strong technical capabilities. We are pleased to be joining the Musson Group. We share a common belief in the growth opportunity ahead of us and look forward to working together to take the business to the next level.”

In commenting on the landmark regional transaction, P.B. Scott the Chairman and CEO of Musson said, “Massy Technologies owns a high-quality portfolio of mission critical technology and communications businesses and is managed by an exceptional team of talented professionals. We are privileged to welcome them to the Musson Group.”

“Together our two information technology businesses, PBS and PBS Technology Group, will create an unrivaled platform that covers the Caribbean and Central America. Our increased scale and combined resources will allow us to better serve our clients and offer exceptional value to global technology brands seeking to do business in our region. This is particularly true in the current environment which has accelerated the pace of technological adoption and highlighted its vital importance to our economic recovery.”