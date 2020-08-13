More Jamaicans taking vacation at home - Duncan

President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), Keith Duncan, says he is encouraged by the number of Jamaicans taking their vacation at local hotels as the tourism industry begins what is expected to be a slow recovery in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a virtual private sector/civil society press conference on Monday relating to the government’s response to the crisis, Duncan said that since Jamaica reopened its borders in June occupancy levels at local hotels has been in the region of 10 per cent to 35 per cent.

Many hotels remain closed with thousands of tourism workers out of work and owners/operators indicating that they have no money to make redundancy payments.

By law, a worker’s position must be made redundant after 120 days of being out of work and the requisite severance payments must be made. Negotiations are still underway between the stakeholders, including the unions to work out a solution.

Duncan indicated a certain level of robustness in the economy despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. He suggested that the risk-based approach taken by the government in managing the public health crisis while keeping the economy open has been successful.

“We have seen a notable uptick in economic activity in the last two to three months. We’ve manufacturing, construction (and) hardware sales have increased and some estimates (are) above pre-COVID levels,” Duncan told the press conference.

President of the PSOJ, Keith Duncan

The PSOJ president said that even the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector which had shed thousands of jobs and at one stage was shut down following an outbreak of coronavirus cases at the Alorica call centre in Portmore, St Catherine, is seeing a recovery at this time.

Another encouraging sign for the economy is that tax revenue numbers for the first quarter of the year up to the end of June was $6.6 billion ahead of budget Duncan said.

“That means we are over-performing on tax revenues which means that there is some underlying robustness in the economy,” said Duncan. However, he pointed out that tax revenues were in fact down 21 per cent when compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

“I think it is something the minister of finance and the government of Jamaica will need to watch very closely to determine how it is we continue to keep the economy on track,” he cautioned.

He said particular attention must be paid to the small and medium-sized enterprises sector.

And Duncan noted that while businesses appear to be resilient, special attention must be paid to the social safety net as the take up of the government’s compassionate grant indicate a real need among some segments of the society.

When asked whether the government should provide another stimulus package, Duncan said “We have seen a real uptick in the domestic economy in the past two months. We have seen remittances up year-on-year by about five-and-a-half per cent. We have seen where the government injected over $30 billion in terms of fiscal stimulus, we’ve seen where the Bank of Jamaica has injected over $6 billion to $7 billion of liquidity into the system so therefore the economy is on a path to recovery.

“Where we see where we are lagging is on overseas arrivals which are way below pre-COVID levels, however we’ve seen domestic tourism pick up really nicely as Jamaicans chose to enjoy their vacation at home.

Despite the optimism, the PSOJ president acknowledged that the projection is for Jamaica to close the year down 5.1 per cent of GDP.