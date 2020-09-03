MBJ first in the Caribbean to obtain Airport Health Accreditation

MBJ Airports Limited has become the first airport in the Caribbean to obtain the Airport Health Accreditation an accomplishment that has evoked commendation from Airports Council International Latin America and the Caribbean (ACI-LAC).

“Airports in the Caribbean and Latin America are working hard to protect the health of passengers and airport employees. Jamaica in particular is leading the Caribbean in acknowledging the importance of aviation and tourism for the national economy and society at large. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), was the first airport company to get the AHA accreditation in the Americas, at Los Cabos Airport in Mexico, and the first to get the AHA in the Caribbean, at MBJ,” commented Dr Rafael Echevarne, director general of ACI-LAC and former CEO of MBJ Airports Limited.

He added: “I am particularly proud to congratulate my former colleagues at Montego Bay Airport for the incredible job they are doing during these challenging times.”

CEO of MBJ Airports Limited Shane Munroe was elated over the achievement and expressed that his company is committed to the safety of its passengers and workers.

“The ACI Airport Health Accreditation reinforces MBJ’s commitment to restoring confidence in travel to Jamaica, and the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and staff,” Munroe said.

The ACI Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) programme provides airports with an assessment of how aligned their health measures are with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Council Aviation Restart Task Force recommendations along with industry best practices and the World Health Organisation.

MBJ Airports Limited is operated by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) and Vantage Airport Group.