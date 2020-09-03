Lines drawn in the campaign dubplate sand - hustle or fight the power?

Views are split among Jamaican music insiders over dancehall artistes recording campaign duplates for politicians vying for parliamentary seats in the September 3 general elections.

Some movers, shakers and behind the scenes personnel in the industry are quietly shaking their heads in disgust at the anti-campaign dubplate protest led by the likes of Bounty Killer, Tanya Stephens, Vybz Kartel, and now Protoje.

"Music is a business, these artistes are probably just upset that their music is not in demand, cause most of them, in their heyday, performed on political platforms for representatives of both parties. Leave the young artistes alone and mek dem eat their food," one music industry insider said.

"Who died and left dem in charge? Dem a music police? Nuff ah the older artistes used to tek money to perform at rallies or community events for politicians, all of them who ah talk now. With the exception of maybe Tanya, they all have worked with MPs in their areas, done events back in the day for money, so why fight some young artistes who ah do dubs for money to pay their bills in COVID?".

This week, reggae star Protoje declared in his own dub that he will never voice for any of Jamaica’s politicians in a two-minute track titled 'Self Defence Anti-Dub'.

Protoje takes aim at the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People’s National Party’s (PNP) candidates who have been commissioning dubplates from a slew of popular dancehall artistes.

He deejayed: "No politician caa play no dub plate from mi. Look inna dem face, naw smile wid nobaddy. Mashin up di place dem naw provide fah mi. Das why dem caa use my voice none at all."

And then Protoje captioned the post: “NO POLITICIAN CANT BEG NO DUBPLATE FROM ME. Yo lots of Politicians blame the music for everything, yet when time come they turn to the Music to catch the people. Naa judge no artiste for being involved, this a just my argument for me, let’s debate!! Produced by @iotosh. Big up @grunghadzilla fi set the example seen, ICON set the order.”

Bounty Killer, Vybz Kartel, and Tanya Stephens have openly condemned what they describe as the exploitation of the music by politicians in their election bids.



They also took umbrage to what they described as the betrayal of dancehall by artistes who succumbed to the whims of leaders who have done little or nothing to advance the dancehall genre, but were using the music to attract votes.

But there has always been a corollary between reggae and dancehall music and politics. The 1976 general election campaign showcased the use of Jamaican music as the Michael Manley-led People's National Party utilised Neville Martin's 'The Message' and Pluto Shervington's 'I Man Born Yah' to great effect.

Four years later it was the catchy jingle to go along with the Jamaica Labour Party's slogan of “Deliverance is Near', that rang out and will always be remembered.



Now, this current campaign has served up an exciting playlist of specially created tracks based on popular songs, by an impressive roster of artistes for a number of the candidates contesting the September 3 polls.

However, artistes - typically anti-establishment forces of nature - have always had rocky relationships with civil society and 'the system'. Recently, legendary Guyanese-British singer and founder of the ringbang genre of music, Eddy Grant, accused US President Donald Trump and his campaign of unauthorised use of his blockbuster reggae fusion hit song, 'Electric Avenue', which topped the US charts in 1983.



"Not every artiste wants their music to be associated with politics," one music insider reasoned.



"Artistes have to eat dem food. Ones who are rich can refuse patronage from politicians. The problem is that artistes without reasoning skills are creating dubs for a system that does not support their industry in terms of structure and making money," the insider continued. "The system is telling the industry to lock down shows by 2 am, the same system allows Corporate Jamaica to manipulate artistes, but when they are ready, the system comes to reap from that same music. Corporate Jamaica and the government make decisions that affect creatives without them having a say, I understand that there are fewer opportunities for artistes to make money, but jah know....stand up for something."

But all the complaints aside, the dubs keep rolling out as political candidates see specials as an effective communication tool, especially in the absence of mass gatherings as a result of COVID-19, to get their message out using social media.

Beenie Man has given support to his girlfriend Krystal Tomlinson, who is contesting the St Andrew West Rural seat. The 6ix boss Squash has openly endorsed the People's National Party (PNP) candidate for West Central St James, Dr Andre Haughton. Member of Parliament Lisa Hanna has released dub plates from Spice and Shenseea, while Opposition leader Dr Peter Phillips has a popular one from Dovey Magnum. MP Olivia 'Babsy' Grange has tapped dancehall stars I Octane and Masicka for a dubplate, while Central Manchester MP Peter Bunting also released one by Stylo G.

Mr Vegas, in a video posted to Instagram on Saturday, said some of the artistes who have openly objected to the moves made by their colleagues, are simply ‘badmind’.

“I want to talk to the artistes that are doing dubplates for politicians. Artiste, eat oonu food. If politicians want a hundred dubplates, sing until yuh hoarse. Eat your food; take care of your responsibilities,” Vegas urged.