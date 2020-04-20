Jetcon stock hits one-year low

The stock market dropped on Friday, resulting in many stocks closing lower and Jetcon hitting one-year lows.

Everything Fresh lost 13 per cent to close at $0.66, Caribbean Cream down 13 per cent to $2.91, Consolidated Bakeries down 12 per cent to $1.55, iCreate down 11 per cent to $0.49 with trades occurring at $0.45 or one cent higher than one-year lows, and Medical Disposables down 10 per cent to $6.59.

Jetcon dipped down nine per cent to $0.93 with trades occurring as low as $0.90 on the day or one-year lows.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 2,335.80 points (0.61 per cent) to close at 383,260.59; the JSE Index declined by 1,694.44 points (0.43 per cent) to close at 388,060.38; the JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 2,030.54 points (0.47 per cent) to close at 425,749.25 and the JSE Select Index declined by 94.86 points (0.94 per cent) to close at 9,946.40.

The JSE Cross Listed Index advanced by 5.94 points (7.41 per cent) to close at 86.08.

The Junior Market Index declined by 72.45 points (2.89 per cent) to close at 2,435.86, so too did the JSE USD Equities Index, which declined by 0.15 points ( 0.07 per cent) to close at 201.77.

The JSE Financial Index declined by 0.25 points (0.24 per cent) to close at 105.75 and the JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 1.16 points (1.55 per cent) to close at 73.65.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 77 stocks of which 24 advanced, 45 declined and 8 traded firm.

Market volume amounted to 28.2 million units valued at over $102.9 million. Transjamaican Highway Limited was the volume leader with 15.1 million units (53.5 per cent) followed by Wigton Windfarm with 2,791,871 units (9.89per cent) Sagicor Select Funds Financial with 1.37 million units (4.86per cent).