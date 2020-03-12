Jamaica Broilers’ earnings clipped by disruptions in Haiti

Jamaica Broilers Group is reporting operating profits of $2.2 billion, despite adverse variances experienced in foreign exchanges and reduced earnings for Haiti Broilers.



The group’s operating profit for the period stood at $2.20 billion for the nine months ended January 2020, down from $2.21 billion recorded in the nine months ended January 2019.



Jamaica Broilers Group operates in three markets.



The company’s US operations saw improved revenue, but the business in Haiti recorded an operational loss and the Jamaica operations saw a reduction in operating profit.



In presenting its financial results for the nine months ended January 25, 2020, the company noted that it had experienced variance on foreign exchange movements of $226 million.



Jamaica Broilers Group reported $1.1 billion in profit, a marginal decrease from $1.4 billion in the corresponding period.



Sales were flat at $40.6 billion, compared to $40.3 billion in the 2018 period, due primarily to disruptions in Haiti.

The Haitian operations reported an operating loss of $92 million compared to a prior year operating profit of $146 million.



Its Jamaica operations reported an operating profit of $2.4 billion, which was $96 million or four per cent below last year’s operating profit of $2.5 billion.



Meanwhile, revenues from US operations for the nine months ended January 2020 increased by 11 per cent over the prior year



Jamaica Broilers said the performance was driven by the recent acquisition of a feed mill in Georgia and a processing plant in South Carolina, which have now been rebranded Best Dressed Chicken.



Operating profit for the US operations stood at $1.0 billion, which was a nine per cent decrease from the prior year’s result of $1.1 billion.

This decrease from the prior year’s result is primarily due to increased acquisition costs associated with the processing plant and the previous year’s results included a one-off gain on the acquisition of a business for $124 million.

