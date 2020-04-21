iCreate begins cost-cutting measures as coronavirus hits

Training institute iCreate Limited is undertaking cost-cutting initiatives as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic puts a burden on its growth trajectory.

The measures include a shutdown of its Montego Bay office with the migration of classes online. iCreate has also reduced staff count for its Kingston’s office and cut other operational costs.

iCreate is faced with a possible revenue fallout, as it no longer offers face-to-face, hands-on training because of stay-at-home guidelines to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, directors and management have admitted that there is uncertainty over the company’s ability to continue as a going concern and its ability to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business.

Crichton Mulling and Associates, auditors for iCreate Limited have placed a question mark over the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

However, iCreate’s management has expressed confidence, based on a new partnership involving an online platform, which will help the company meet its obligations.

In results released on April 16, the auditors said: “We draw attention to note 22 in the financial statements which indicates that the company made a loss of $45,950,076 for the financial year ended December 31, 2019, and has accumulated deficit of $60,798,131 as at the end of the year.”

“Further, as at December 31, 2019, the company’s current liabilities exceeded its current assets by $33,543,299. From inception, the company has not achieved the level of revenues projected and required to sustain its operations. This indicates the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

iCreate has raised equity and borrowed funds to finance its operating costs.

“The COVID-19 global pandemic has cast uncertainty over the continuation of businesses. However, management has deemed the impact on the company's operation to be minor,” the company stated in notes attached to the financials.

Subsequent to the reporting date, the company indicated that it was able to secure a partnership with One on One Group Limited that will see iCreate offering a number of courses to individuals using a “world-class online learning platform”.

It was noted, “Based on the plans and strategies being pursued and implemented, the directors and management believe that the company will generate adequate cash flows and profitability. which would allow it to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.”

“On this basis, the directors have maintained the going concern assumption in the preparation of these financial statements. This basis of preparation presumes that the company will be able to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the ordinary course of business.”

iCreate Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of eMedia Interactive Group Limited. The company through a partnership is a creative institute at the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC). On January 31, 2019, iCreate Limited became a public listed entity on the Jamaica Stock Exchange Junior Market

The principal activity is the provision of educational services in the digital industry. The company offers professional diploma and certificate courses in the field of digital marketing, advertising design, graphic design, animation, digital photography, live television video production and mobile games.

iCreate’s financials indicated that the company, which is still in a developmental phase, reported a loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $45.95 million (2018, a loss of $14.85 million) and had an accumulated deficit of $60.8 million (2018: $14.85 million).

Further, as at December 31, 2019, the company had net current liabilities of $47.37 million (2018: $29.17 million).

Directors and management stated in the note under operations, “the Company has not to date been able to realize its projected revenues as it has sought to establish itself in the education industry.”

The company raised additional funding through Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited (SIJL) on February 6, 2020, totalling $24 million to support its working capital needs.