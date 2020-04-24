Elephant Man to make first court appearance in immigration case

Dancehall artiste Elephant Man will face the music for allegedly making false declarations when he appears in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree on Friday morning.



The deejay has secured legal representation from high-profile attorney-at-law Christopher Townsend.



“We know that a lot of his tour dates were cancelled, so we don't whether the allegations that "he went all over the place" are correct. We will be taking full instructions from his booking agents to see whether he as ever in breach any at all,” Townsend told Loop News in an earlier interview.



According to a police report, Elephant Man (given name Oneil Bryan) arrived at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay in early March, along with members of his team, and was asked to declare the countries he visited.



He had reportedly been on tour in Europe but had not declared all the countries he was in, which is an immigration requirement.



At the time, the Jamaican Government had put in place safety measures at ports should persons who travelled outside the country contract the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The island has now confirmed 257 cases of COVID-19 so far with seven deaths.

