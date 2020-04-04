Cement company donates decontamination unit to fire station

More and more companies are contributing to the COVID-19 response on the island. Some have been making donations of equipment while others have contributed funds.



Recently, the Caribbean Cement company became one of those organisations through its donation of a decontamination unit to the Rollington Town Fire Station.



The unit is expected to assist firefighters to properly decontaminate once they return from fighting a place.



During this health crisis, personal hygiene becomes everyone's business and donations like these can help in containing the spread of COVID-19.



The Government has been implementing restrictions to deal with the virus but more support is needed from the private sector to assist with this task

