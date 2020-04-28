Caribbean Cement targets cash flow protection under COVID-19

Caribbean Cement (Carib Cement) closed out the first three months of 2020, its new financial year, with revenues slightly improved at $4.54 billion compared to $4.45 billion in the comparative quarter.

Total comprehensive income for the quarter was $470.18 million, down from $1.13 billion in the first of quarter 2019.

For the quarter ended March 2020, revenue grew two per cent with operating earnings before other income and expenses of $1.2 billion, lower than last year by 23 per cent.

Directors attribute the decrease mainly to a timing difference in the execution of the annual maintenance shutdown.

Earnings before taxation stood at $0.7 billion, a 49 per cent decline from the prior year, due to a $0.3 billion foreign exchange loss versus a gain in 2019.

Overall consolidated net income for the quarter was $0.5 billion, which is 57 per cent lower than the first quarter of 2019. Net cash generated by operating activities was $1.1 billion.

The cash flow generation during the quarter and the available cash at the beginning of the period enabled the company to reduce debt by $1.3 billion, directors noted.

The company in the quarter’s report said it has implemented protocols to protect employees while serving the public and safeguarding cash flows, under COVID-19 conditions.

Carib Cement's directors said the COVID-19 pandemic ‘is undoubtedly one of the greatest challenges of our times.”

Carib Cement went on to note that the company has acted “decisively to properly analyse, develop, and execute measures to safeguard our company and our people, as well as our customers, suppliers, and communities.”

“We are following government regulations, while working to minimise, as much as possible, the impact on our business and on our ability to serve our customers. Our action plans are therefore focused on maximising the protection of our employees while fostering operational resilience,” the company said.

Carib Cement in the meantime, is focused on essential activities across its businesses to safeguard cash flows; developing and considering different contingency plans to prepare for the possibility of further extensions to the current shutdown and enhancing communication with employees and all relevant stakeholders.

Carib Cement said it is also focused on protecting employees working within its facilities by reinforcing physical distancing measures and personal hygiene; engaging in temperature testing of all entrants to facilities at access points and pursuing enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures at all facilities. It has implemented remote work where possible according to job responsibilities.

Directors added that local Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) also remain activated throughout the company’s operations “to implement preventive measures to reduce the risks to the company and the community.”

The company noted meanwhile that it has invested in reducing its environmental footprint and also in increasing efficiencies in the packing and loading processes.

The latter has been boosted by the commissioning of two state-of-the-art palletisers, which have been installed as part of a plant modernisation programme.