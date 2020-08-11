7 adults-only resorts open in Jamaica right now

Wanna book a couples-only staycay? One that doesn’t include the entire family?

Tired of the pandemic woes and looking for a break from the kids?

Wish to stay at an all-inclusive resort uninterrupted for a weekend or few days?

If you’ve answered yes to any of those questions; we get it. Loop Lifestyle presents seven adults-only resorts that are open right now.

Couples Resorts

Couples Resorts currently has four properties that are open to the public and welcoming guests.

Though the Ministry of Tourism’s current mission includes getting more Jamaicans to staycay and #rediscoverjamaica, visitors from the US are welcomed, too.

The resorts include Couples Tower Isle in St Mary, Couples San Souci in Ocho Rios, Couples Negril and Couples Swept Away in Negril.

Sandals Resorts

The Sandals chain of all-inclusive resorts have opened three of its six properties in Jamaica: Sandals Montego Bay, Sandals Royal Caribbean (also in Montego Bay), and Sandals Negril.

Though Sandals Ochi is currently scheduled to reopen on September 1, some visitors will have to wait until at least October 1 to visit Sandals South Coast and October 8 to stay at Sandals Royal Plantation.

Sunset at the Palms

Standalone treehouse cottages across a 10-acre property allow for seamless social distancing among guests.

The boutique all-inclusive resort in Negril also has expansive gardens for outdoor relaxation, and a private beach club for complete sun-, sea-, and sand-relaxation.

Hedonism II

Known as one of the world’s most popular clothing-optional resort, Hedonism II is better than ever with newly renovated rooms and public areas.

Jumping into a hot tub with a bunch of naked strangers in the midst of a pandemic may not be the ideal social distancing practice.

However, the team at ‘Hedo’, as it’s mostly referred to, is sanitised and ready to receive guests.

Catcha Falling Star, Negril

Enjoy Cliffside lounging, sunbathing, and swims as you unwind at the picturesque Catcha Falling Star.

The charming cottages, labelled by the zodiac signs – that are actually designed to the style of astrological patterns – were created with hints of quaint Caribbean luxe.

The best part of it all is the view of the pacific at sunrise and sunset – unmatched and simply breath-taking – and noticeable from any of the cottages on site.

Bahia Principe Luxury Runaway Bay

Head to Runaway Bay in St Ann for a chic adults-only stay at Bahia Principe Luxury that offers natural attractions, a view of the Jamaican mountains, and impressive waterfalls that dot its jungles and natural parks.

A famous natural park that’s nearby is the Dunn’s River Falls.

Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa

With a tagline that reads: Exhale your worries and soak up the Unlimited Luxury life in Jamaica, how could one resist an adults-only staycay at Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa?