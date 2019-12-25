You know you’re celebrating Christmas in Jamaica when…

Christmas is indeed the most wonderful time of the year for many Jamaicans.

It’s the time when the meat options are tripled and family - sometimes friends too - convene for dinner at the larger, more comfy home of a relative.

For those who opt-out of a home-cooked meal, there’s always a neighbour or some other family gathering elsewhere. Fact is everyone is dining and usually happy.

’Tis the time for parents to bring out the best of everything ie new curtains, linen, new appliances, etc.

If you find these things happening in your neck of the woods, chances are a Jamaican is involved.

Here’s our list of 15 things Jamaicans look forward to at Christmas time...

1 As natural creatives, many Jamaican children would rub together Styrofoam from the packaging of new appliances or the like to make snow.

2 Families stock up on ‘clappas’ and fire rockets for Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year’s Day merriment.

3 Mother’s or grandmothers buy new runners, new pyjama sets, new figurines, new mats, new everything for the season.

4 The official Christmas cleaning would take place closer to Christmas Eve. You’ll know it’s time when you see new drapes/curtains, newly wrapped sofas, or for the uptowners, an interior decorator is relied on to transform the space.

5 Everyone packs up and heads to the country to visit the grandparents’ or to reconnect with family

6 Typically, for any age, a shopping spree at Tropical, Mall, Village or Springs Plazas is expected!

7 Poinsettias are purchased to either decorate the home and office or to gift loved ones. Some even use them as

8 All the dominoes, ludo boards and video games come out for an entire day of games.

9 Whether or not you're at Grandma’s house, Christmas Day service is a MUST!

10 Grand Market shopping on Christmas Eve is an event like no other! All you do is find the nearest market or Half-Way-Tree and walk the ends of the streets in search of bargains before midnight. In former years, shoppers would be back at home by 12:00 am, but, more recently, sales have gone into the wee hours of the morning. The official Christmas breakfast, however, cannot be missed.

11 Piping hot chocolate tea with the oil floating on top is the ultimate Christmas morning beverage. This is usually served with Ackee & Saltfish, callaloo and ham, Ackee and corned pork and/or fried/boiled dumplings and produce.

12 There is a seemingly unending supply of sorrel, soursop juice, Grace Fruit Punch mixed with ginger, Ginger Beer, egg nog or the carrot version.

13 Jonkunnu parade! Whenever these guys come around it's all hell bruck loose. As a child when you see these eccentric and mysterious masqueraders dancing wildly to the Afro-inspired drumming, you were either terrified or excited.

14 Once you see the lights and decorations strung in Tropical, Springs, Mall, or Village Plaza, you know it’s Christmas in Kingston. Many Jamaicans see this as a competition among the plazas, while others view it as a spectacle, made to bring about Christmas cheer.

15 You know it’s Christmas when you’re on a trip to L P Azar to purchase decorations, fixtures or to secure the finest fabric that a family member or seamstress will spin into custom drapes and curtains for the holiday.