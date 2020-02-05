Who do you blame for Girlz' poor showing in the Olympic qualifiers?

Jamaica's Reggae Girlz ended their failed Olympic qualifying campaign on Tuesday night with an expected easy victory over 127th-ranked St Kitts and Nevis in their Group B fixture of the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship at HEB Park in Edinburg, Texas.

It was a historic night for the number 51-ranked Reggae Girlz as they earned their first-ever Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying victory. However, it was a disappointing campaign for the Jamaicans, who were hoping to make history again after taking part in the FIFA World Cup for the first time last summer.

In order to qualify for the Olympics, the Reggae Girlz would have had to do so as one of the two finalists. However, they failed to get out of the group after a 1-0 defeat against number 26-ranked Mexico on January 29 and an embarrassing 9-0 thrashing against number eight-ranked Canada on February 1.

The blame game has now begun on social media following the failed campaign.

