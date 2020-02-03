Watch: Win a Meet & Greet with Sean Paul, Chi Ching Ching and more!

Listen up Loop lovers – we have some VERY exciting news.

Sean Paul dropped a new Riddim last week (January 31) under his Dutty Rock Productions label, and we’re here to tell you how you can win a chance to meet him and some of the other artists featured on the album.

To promote the Riddim release, music streaming app D’Music is running a promotion giving Digicel customers who download the app and stream the Riddim album a chance to win a meet and greet with Sean Paul and some other artists featured on the album, including Chi Ching Ching, KemarHighcon, Ras Ajai and Zagga!

The meet and greet will be in Jamaica but ALL customers in the Caribbean are in with the chance to win!

This exciting promotion will run from today (February 3) to February 28, and all you have to do to win is listen to Riddim on the D’Music app.

It really couldn’t be anymore simple.