Watch: Usain Bolt runs in Tokyo 2020 stadium opening

Multiple Olympic and World Champion Usain Bolt ran on the track at Tokyo’s newly-completed National Stadium on Saturday during an event to celebrate the opening of the venue set to be the centrepiece of next year’s Olympics.

The sprinting great jogged around the track as part of a relay race in front of an audience of approximately 60,000 people, who were the first members of the public to watch an event in the National Stadium.

The Jamaican uploaded a video of the race on his Instagram page, with the caption, "well I can’t say I didn’t run in the Tokyo Olympic Stadium."