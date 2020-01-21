WATCH: 'Ital is vital' at Rebel Salute

Ital cuisine, like reggae music and ganja, has been a staple of Rebel Salute since the festival emerged 27 years ago.

Indeed, from the birth of the fest at Fayors Entertainment Centre in 1993, the organisers have always emphasised that no meat or alcohol should be sold at the event, or even advertised.

They have stuck to that principle and Rebel Salute has become a major ambassador for healthy cuisine. The Loop News team ventured inside the food court at Grizzly's Plantation Cove, during last weekend's staging of the annual event, to provide our readers with some insight on this aspect of the event.

Watch the video feature edited by Shawn Barnes below.