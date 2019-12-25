WATCH: Gucci Mane walks about Jamaican town disguised as a 'rastaman'

American rapper Gucci Mane appears to be really enjoying his Christmas holiday in Jamaica, where he is vacationing with his model wife Keyshia Ka'oir, who hails from the island.

From eating pan chicken on the roadside to attending the Unruly Fest in St Thomas, the trap music pioneer has been embracing the authentic Jamaican experience... and sharing every minute of it!

In his latest video highlight of his Jamaica trip, the rapper is shown walking through the streets of a rural town dressed in a 'rastaman' wig and mesh merino in the Rasta colours - red, green and gold. He also had a bag of patties in his hands after a trip to Juici Patties.

Gucci captioned the video, "Mi a Rasta Man TuRa!#$#". Watch the hilarious clip below.