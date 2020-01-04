WATCH: Entertainers try to win over crowd at Portmore Music Fest

Portmore Music Fest last Saturday brought a mix of cultural and dancehall artistes together to entertain a fair-sized crowd at the UDC Park in the St Catherine community.

It blended established acts trying to woo over a hard-to-please audience, which also stood stoically watching upcoming performers who were seeking to burst onto the music scene.

While it took international renowned dancehall artiste, Sean Paul, to team with Chi Ching Ching to bring real energy to the crowd, there were also good performances from rising star Quada, Ikaya, Zagga, General B and Hezron.

Watch as videographer Marlon Reid captures some of the best moments of the event.