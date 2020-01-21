Walsh, Tendulkar to coach competing sides in Bushfire Cricket Bash

Former Jamaica and West Indies great, Courtney Walsh, and Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, will be the respective coaches for the Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting teams respectively in the Bushfire Cricket Bash on February 8.

The Bushfire Cricket Bash is one of a range of initiatives the sport has undertaken to raise funds for those impacted by the devastating bushfires. They have included auctioning Test and BBL shirts and players donating money for sixes hit and wickets taken in various competitions.

The match is aptly named for the bushfires that have been devastating large parts of Australia since last September.

Blazes have so far killed at least 30 people, destroyed over 2,000 homes and burnt through 10 million hectares of land - an area almost the size of England.

The crisis has been exacerbated by record temperatures, a severe drought, and climate change.

Warne and Ponting, both Australians are themselves considered legends of Test cricket.

The bushfire relief match will take place ahead of the Big Bash final with the venue to be confirmed on January 31 after the qualifier is played with the winning team hosting the final.

Before that double-header, the Australia and India women's teams will play their tri-series match in Melbourne.

Apart from Ponting and Warne, others who have already confirmed their participation are Justin Langer, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell, and Michael Clarke.

"We are absolutely honoured to be welcoming Sachin and Courtney back to Australia where they both enjoyed a lot of success as players, and we can't wait to have them involved in what is going to be a special day," said Cricket Australia CEO, Kevin Roberts as quoted by cricinfo.