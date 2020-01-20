Twice as many stocks declined than advanced last week

Nearly $500 million worth of shares traded during a choppy week, which saw twice as many stocks decline than advance.

In the process, the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) index lost more than one per cent of its value.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 60 stocks of which 15 advanced, 30 declined and 15 traded firm.

MPC Clean Energy, Victoria Mutual Investments and Salada Foods led gains but none entered into double-digit territory. MPC Clean Energy led the pack up 9.0 per cent to $231 following its recent rights issue.

On the losing end JMMB Group preference shares lost 14.3 per cent, Eppley Caribbean Property Fund down 9.5 per cent, Mayberry Investments declined 9.4 per cent and 138 Student Living down 9.1 per cent.

The JSE Index declined by 5,757.53 points (1.16 per cent) to close at 497,578.98. The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 6,295.86 points (1.15 per cent) to close at 546,364.42.

The JSE Select Index declined by 110.04 points (0.86 per cent) to close at 12,775.39. The JSE Financial Index declined by 0.52 points (0.38 per cent) to close at 135.51. The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 1.35 points (1.42 per cent) to close at 95.32

Market volume amounted to 135,078,551 units valued at over $475.3 million. Sagicor Select Funds Financial was the volume leader with 67,143,704 units (49.71per cent) followed by Wigton Windfarm with 35,253,104 units (26.10per cent) and Sagicor Select Funds Manufacturing & Distribution with 7,343,724 units (5.4 per cent).