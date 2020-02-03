Terrelonge cites the significance of BPO sector to young people

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Alando Terrelonge, has lashed out at critics of the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector who have labelled the sector as one typified by low-paying jobs.

“There are many persons in corporate Jamaica who don't even earn $70,000 or $80,000 per month. So why on earth you would want to classify young Jamaicans going to work in the global services sector as somehow, some sort of dead-end job, or criticise or chastise that sector?” questioned Terrelonge.

He was delivering the keynote address at the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) and the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ) first quarterly breakfast at the Grand-a-View Restaurant in Montego Bay last week.

He expressed his gratitude to business persons for their investments in the global services sector.

" While there are some people who seek to chastise the growing global services sector, for my part, I want to say a big thank you for investing hundreds of millions of dollars into Jamaica’s economy to sustain our growth and ensure that our youths are employed,” stated Terrelonge.

He was critical of an author who he claimed referred to BPO employment as dead-end jobs.

“I recall reading one article where the author cheekily referred to the global services sector as a dead-end job, and I remarked that this author is absolutely clueless. This author has no idea what it means to have young men and women of Jamaica get up every single day and night and go to work,” stated Terrelonge.