Sygnus seeks regulatory approval for new APO

After raising US$20 million from its IPO in 2018, Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (SCI) is going back to the market for capital to finance new deals.

The company on Thursday advised via the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) that it is seeking regulatory approval for an additional public offer (APO).

Sygnus Credit Investments is a private credit investment company targeting non-traditional financing for medium-sized firms across the Caribbean

The company’s May 2018 IPO raised three times the amount targeted, resulting in the decision to up-size the offer from US$10 million to US$20 million.

Sygnus has not disclosed a date or target raise for the new APO.

However, in December 2019, CEO Berisford Grey indicated that the company was targeting US$35 million in new funding from the market.

Sygnus will in the meantime, take formal steps to obtain the necessary regulatory and shareholders’ approvals to make an invitation to the public.

The offer is expected to be approved by shareholders at an extraordinary meeting.

SCI further advised that due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the date for the EGM has not been decided.

For the six months ended December 2019, SCI’s investment in portfolio companies across the Caribbean surged 94.5 per cent to a record US$54.35 million in 23 private credit investments and five Caribbean territories.

The value of net new private credit investments during the period exceeded the value of net new investments for the entire 2018/19 financial year ended June 2019.

The company reported a record six-month net profit of US$1.63 million, up 70.8 per cent and record total investment income of US$2.36 million, up 58.2 per cent.

SCI said in its 2019 report that it made its first investments in companies incorporated in the Cayman Islands, St Lucia, ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao) and Barbados during the financial year ended June 2019.

This brought the total number of territories to five from one.