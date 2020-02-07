Rockers Takeover, Elizabeth Sloane sign 3-year IP management deal

Rockers Takeover, a brand owned and operated by Israel Group Limited, has signed an intellectual property (IP) management deal with Elizabeth Sloane & Company Limited.

The three-year deal will see Elizabeth Sloane managing the business development and commercialization of the Rockers Takeover brand and its intellectual properties.

Rockers Takeover is a platform established to preserve and promote Jamaican music, culture, art, and design globally. It will host its inaugural event, which is Reggae Month-listed and Jamaica Tourist Board-endorsed, on Saturday, February 22, according to a press release.

The brand aims to use music to attract tourists, locals, and persons in the diaspora, and also to educate about Jamaican culture, art, music, and design.

Melanie Wynter

“Jamaica’s creatives have suffered too long from the exploitation of the orange economy and as such will be using Elizabeth Sloane as the brand to protect and grow IPs, managing the business development and commercialization of Rockers Takeover,” said Melanie Wynter, managing director of Elizabeth Sloane, in the release.

Elizabeth Sloane, whose expertise is in business development, productizing, commercializing and market entry, especially in West Africa and the Caribbean, will be responsible for the growth of the brand throughout the Caribbean and Africa.

“We believe the partnership is monumental to commercializing our creative industry in the Caribbean. We are very grateful for the faith Rockers Takeover as placed in us,": Wynter said.