Reggae Girlz lose to Mexico in Olympic Qualifying Championship

Jamaica's Reggae Girlz suffered an immediate setback in their quest for a historic qualification to the Olympics as Mexico defeated them 1-0 in Group B of the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship on Wednesday night at HEB Park in Edinburg, Texas.

In order to qualify for the Olympics this summer in Tokyo, the Reggae Girlz, will have to make the final of the Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship as the two finalists qualify.

The Reggae Girlz entered the qualifiers high on confidence following their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance at France 2019. However, a first-half strike from Renae Cuellar on Wednesday night lifted Mexico to the victory.

It was a tight back and forth between the two teams until Mexico were able to break the deadlock in the 35th minute.

Jamaica failed to clear a corner kick and a ball into the area was corralled by Kiana Palacios, who laid a pass off to Cuellar, who fired in a shot to make it a 1-0 Mexico lead.

Nevertheless, the Reggae Girlz posed a threat and came close on two occasions in the first half.

Jamaica continued their hunt for an equaliser into the second half, but the Mexico defense proved to be too strong, thanks in large part to the efforts of defensive midfielder Rebeca Bernal.

Stephany Mayor then had a late chance for an insurance goal for Mexico, but was unable to finish, setting up a dramatic finale.

In the end though, El Tricolor saw things out to register the clean sheet victory and secure a precious three points.

REMAINING GROUP B SCHEDULE

Saturday, Feb. 1

Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. Mexico, 3:30 p.m. ET

Jamaica vs. Canada, 5:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Canada vs. Mexico, 6:30 p.m. ET

Jamaica vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, 8:30 p.m. ET

Semifinals

Friday, Feb. 7

Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up, 7 p.m.

Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up, 10 p.m.

Final

Sunday, Feb. 9

