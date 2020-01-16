Reggae Girl Konya Plummer selected by Orlando Pride in NWSL draft

Reggae Girlz captain and central defender, Konya Plummer created history on Thursday when she became the first Jamaica-born player to be drafted by the Orlando Pride in the 2020 National Women’s League Soccer College Draft.

The draft was held at the Baltimore Convention Centre.

At 22-years-old Plummer was the youngest team captain at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France last summer.

The University of Central Florida (UCF) player was selected by the Pride with the first pick of the second round and 10th overall.

Plummer only played in 25 games for UCF but was so impressive that she was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

As a senior, the Reggae Girl played and started in 16 games. She played at least a full 90 minutes in 15 of those matches, including four overtime matches.

Plummer has a total of 20 international caps and one goal.

“I am very humbled for this moment,” Plummer told Sportsmax.TV moments after her historic selection.

“I feel like this will impact the younger kids in Jamaica to show that if they work hard they can achieve what they want,” she added.

The St Mary native who attended Titchfield High School, started playing for Jamaica as a teenager and migrated to Florida at age 16 where she came under the guidance of former Reggae Girlz coach Hue Menzies.

“She was the best of the younger players. We felt like we needed to follow her,” said Menzies, who joined the women’s national team staff as a consultant in 2015 before taking over as head coach a year later according to the Orlando Pride newspaper.

She soon worked her way up to the senior national team as central defender and was named captain. Menzies said she may be young on paper, but her maturity and leadership qualities are evident in the way she carries herself.

“We have players on the team who are 33 years old and look up to her. It’s just who she is as a person,” Menzies says. “She is Jamaica. She is what Jamaica is about,” Menzies added.