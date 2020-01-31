Reggae Boy Kemar Lawrence moving to Belgian side Anderlecht

Reggae Boy Kemar Lawrence looks set to be cut from the 27-man roster of the New York Red Bulls according to media reports.

Lawrence is one of nine defenders in the Red Bulls squad.

According to the reports, the Red Bulls have agreed to sell Lawrence to Belgian side Anderlecht. Multiple sources have said the clubs have settled on a transfer fee of around US$1.25 million, pending the completion of medical and via paperwork that need to be finalised before the deal can be made official.

If the deal goes through, Lawrence would become the second Red Bull defender this offseason to be sold to Anderlecht, joining fellow fullback Michael Amir Murillo.

Lawrence, 27, has been with the Red Bulls since 2015, scoring five goals and racking up 118 appearances. He appeared in 22 games last season, starting 19 while playing 1,729 minutes. He is regarded as a top rate defender at the club.

The left back also has 55 senior caps for the Jamaican national team, scoring three goals for his country.

Lawrence, a dependable defender, started his professional career at Jamaican club Harbour View F.C., where he scored two goals in 62 appearances.