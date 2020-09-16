Reggae Boy Damion Lowe signs with Phoenix Rising FC

Reggae Boyz defender Damion Lowe has signed with American professional football team Phoenix Rising FC.

The club confirmed the signing on its Instagram page on Wednesday. The club said the move is pending league and federation approval.



“Junior [Flemmings] and Kevon [Lambert] both know him from the national team,” said Rising head coach Rick Schantz.

“He has played at a high level. He has been successful in USL. If he plays to the level he is capable of… he’s bigger, stronger and faster than almost anyone we have. This creates a rotation for us at center back since, right now, all three of our center backs have been on the field at the same time. He gives us three players for two positions there in the middle, which is important heading into playoffs,” Schantz further said.



The 27-year-old Lowe was selected eighth overall by Seattle Sounders FC in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft. Sounders FC loaned Lowe to Tacoma and Minnesota United, where he made 47 combined appearances in the second division, before signing with Tampa Bay in 2017.

Lowe scored once for the Rowdies in 16 appearances before signing with Norwegian first division side, IK Start. Since 2017, Lowe has appeared in 51 matches as a defender and has scored three goals for the Eliteserien side.



Phoenix Rising FC compete in the USL Championship, the second tier of the American football league system.