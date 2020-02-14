Proven led pack with strong gains during Thursday’s trading

Proven Investments, Kingston Properties, and Eppley Caribbean Property Fund (CPFV) and Kingston Wharves Limited (KWL) led gains on Thursday’s trading of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Proven gained 14 per cent to close at US$0.31. It was followed by Kpreit, Eppley’s fund and KWL which all gained 11 per cent.

Leading declines were Ciboney down 16.7 per cent, Paramount Trading down 13.5 per cent, Sagicor X Fund down 13 per cent.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 3,609.59 points (0.76 per cent) to close at 476,255.96. The JSE Index advanced by 4,335.34 points (0.90 per cent) to close at 483,867.88.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index advanced by 4,721.23 points (0.90 per cent) to close at 531,327.44 and the JSE Select Index advanced by 28.08 points (0.23 per cent) to close at 12,351.72.

Meanwhile, the JSE Cross Listed Index advanced by 2.52 points (2.70 per cent) to close at 95.89. The Junior Market Index declined by 34.22 points (1.17 per cent) to close at 2,887.10. The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 13.22 points (6.10 per cent) to close at 230.01. The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.70 points (0.54 per cent) to close at 131.32. The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.30 points (0.33 per cent) to close at 90.91.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 72 stocks of which 30 advanced, 33 declined and 9 traded firm.

Market volume amounted to 34,043,792 units valued at over $80,401,773.42. Wigton Windfarm was the volume leader with 14,381,492 units (42.24per cent) followed by Sagicor Select Financial with 12,651,569 units (37.16per cent) and QWI Investments Limited with 1,712,804 units (5.03 per cent).