Christmas in Jamaica: places to go, people to see!

With all the buzz around shopping, entertainment and places to go this season. Your Loop Lifestyle team has narrowed a list of activities around town just for you!

Our 2019 Total Local shopping guide enlists a number of locally made products to make life easier.

But, if you happen to be looking for more, the organisers of several local Christmas market events and hotspots around town have announced they are open for business.

We have them all below!

With a range spanning Market at The Lawn, slated for December 22 at Devon House and Kingston Night Market every Tuesday at sprinkled with social hubs, you’re sure to find the one to match your lifestyle and entertainment or shopping needs.

Here’s a list of local Christmas markets, watering holes, and restaurants that are open to the public and sure to provide you and yours with great service this season.

Market at The Lawn, Sunday, December 15 & 22; starting at 10:00 am

Kingston Night Market, every Tuesday at 8 Hillcrest Avenue

Dining Dancing and Entertainment at JoJo’s Jerk Pit; December 21; 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm for buffet and a live performance by the Black Zebra Band at 9:00 pm

JoJo’s Grand Market, Saturday, December 21; 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Harbour Fest and Fireworks on the Waterfront; Dec 31; UDC Car Park, 12 Ocean Boulevard

Kingston Creative Grandmarket; Sunday, December 22; 11:00 am – 8:00 pm