People living with sickle cell advised to take COVID-19 precautions

People living with sickle cell disease (SCD) are being urged to exercise extra caution amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Sickle Cell Unit (SCU) at the Caribbean Institute for Health Research (CAIHR), The University of the West Indies, Mona advised.



According to the SCU, people with sickle cell disease may be at increased risk of severe complications if they get COVID-19, and are advised to minimise their risk of exposure by staying at home as much as possible. Against this background, the SCU is rescheduling appointments for people with routine appointments who are well.



The unit is making attempts to contact persons to do health checks by phone. Persons are asked to contact the SCU if they have not been contacted.

People who are unwell or who may need additional advice are asked to contact the SCU during normal business hours from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm Monday through Friday at 876-927-2471. They may also follow the SCU on IG @sicklecellunitja for clinic updates and advisories.