Pegasus offers Workation package for remote workers

The Jamaica Pegasus has launched a new Workation package designed for professionals seeking a sophisticated and inspiring work environment while coping with the coronavirus but still with a tinge of fun.

Workation, in Kingston’s premier business hotel, offers a 30-night minimum stay and enables guests to fully experience the best of daily life in Jamaica's capital city, at a rate of US$3,999 monthly. This is a saving of 70 per cent off the regular deluxe one-bedroom suite rate.

Among the professionals that Workation will be targeting to the 300-room Jamaica Pegasus, are digital nomads, freelance and remote workers with Jamaica’s director of tourism, Donovan White lauding the initiative.

“Jamaica Pegasus Workation packages are an excellent addition to Jamaica’s dynamic tourism offering. In these times, living, working and playing in Jamaica is a winning proposition,” White said.

Nestled on the fringes of Kingston, the iconic Jamaica Pegasus has a long tradition hosting major events, as well as, visiting heads of state, royalty, celebrities and business moguls.

“For creative professionals, in particular, Kingston presents a uniquely inspiring place to work. This is, after all, the epicentre of reggae music. Our uniquely tropical urban environment nestled in the shadow of Jamaica’s mystical Blue Mountains has inspired legendary artists known throughout the world,” said group director of marketing and sales, Nicola Madden-Greig.

Workation will give access to the hotel’s 24-hour business centre, free high-speed Wi-Fi internet in all guest rooms and common areas, complimentary breakfasts, the 24-hour cafe and room service.



Madden-Greig. added: “Who knows, perhaps one of our Workation guests will rise to the level of Shaggy, Sean Paul, Peter Tosh, or even Bob Marley. Living in our hotel is like having your own one-bedroom apartment without the bother of paying utilities, cleaning or making your own bed.”

Jamaica Pegasus is noted as the only hotel in Kingston with its private jogging trail and lighted tennis courts. It also has an expansive fitness centre, on-site spa and an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

It is located within a convenient distance of Kingston’s prime commercial centres, as well as noted attractions such as Devon House, The Bob Marley Museum and Emancipation Park, which allows guests to do business and enjoy the best of Kingston with ease.