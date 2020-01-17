Jamaican passport among the lowest ranked in the Caribbean

As the world enters a new decade, Barbados remains as the Caribbean country with the most powerful passport. The Jamaican passport, on the other hand, continues to be among the lowest ranked in the region.

According to the 2020 Henley Passport Index ranking, Barbados reigns for another year as the most powerful passport holder in the region while positioned globally at number 24 with its visa-free access to 164 destinations.

The country with the least powerful passport in the Caribbean is Haiti ranking 93rd globally with visa-free access to only 49 destinations.

The Jamaican passport ranks 61st globally, with visa-free access to 85 destinations. That rating positions it outside of the top 10 Caribbean passports and only stronger than those of the Domincan Republic, Cuba and Haiti in the region.

The top 10 most powerful Caribbean passports in 2020 are:

1.Barbados- ranking at #24 with visa-free access to 164 destinations

2. Bahamas tied with St Kitts and Nevis –ranking at #27 with visa-free access to 154 destinations

3. Antigua and Barbuda – ranking at #30 with visa-free access to 150 destinations

4. Trinidad and Tobago – ranking at #31 with visa-free access to 149 destinations

5. St Vincent and the Grenadines- ranking at #32 with visa-free access to 146 destinations

6. St Lucia- ranking at #33 with visa-free access to 145 destinations

7. Grenada- ranking at #35 with visa-free access to 142 destinations

8. Dominica- ranking at #37 with visa-free access to 139 destinations

9.Belize- ranking at #56 with visa-free access to 100 destinations

10. Guyana- ranking at #60 with visa-free access to 88 destinations

In a statement, the Henley and Partners Passport Index noted that Citizen by Investment countries continue to retain strong positions on the Index.

In terms of the Caribbean region, going into the New Year, St Kitts and Nevis and Antigua and Barbuda secured global spots at 27 and 30 respectively.

And in case you were wondering, the country with the most powerful passport in the world continues to be Japan.

Japan has held on to this spot for the past three years with visa-free access to 191 destinations compared to Afghanistan which ranked 107th with only 27 visa-free access destinations.

The top 10 most power passports in the world are:

1.Japan- visa-free access to 191 destinations

2.Singapore- visa-free access to 190 destinations

3. Germany and South Korea- visa-free access to 189 destinations

4.Finland and Italy- visa-free access to 188 destinations

5. Denmark, Luxembourg, and Spain- visa-free access to 187 destinations

6. France and Sweden- visa-free access to 186 destinations

7. Austria, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, and Switzerland- visa-free access to 185 destinations

8. Belgium, Greece, Norway, United Kingdom, and United States- visa-free access to 184 destinations

9. Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Malta, and New Zealand- visa-free access to 183 destinations

10. Hungary, Lithuania, and Slovakia- visa-free access to 181 destinations.