Leon Bailey is back on the radar as Arsenal join race for Reggae Boy

Jamaican international Leon Bailey is back on the radar once again as Arsenal have reportedly joined Chelsea to make a move for the £85 million-rated winger.

The 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen star is one of Europe's most exciting young players and has attracted plenty of interest over recent seasons.

A report has surfaced that the German club wants to sell the Jamaican to an English side over losing another player to Bayern Munich.

The report adds that it has opened the door for Arsenal to compete with Chelsea for Bailey, but only on the condition that they sell captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners captain is the only player in Mikel Arteta's squad who could raise the funds required to land the Jamaican ace.

A report also revealed Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Sain-Germain are all keeping an eye on the situation and Arsenal may be forced to cash in this summer.

Chelsea scouts were reportedly in attendance for Bayer Leverkusen's Europa League clash against Rangers on March 12, where Bailey replaced Karim Bellarabi with half an hour remaining at Ibrox.

Bailey scored a crucial third away goal in the 88th minute to ensure the Bundesliga side took a 3-1 first-leg advantage.

Back in 2017, when Bailey swapped Genk for the Bundesliga in what has proved to be a bargain £13 million deal, the Jamaican international revealed that he turned down the chance to link up with manager Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool at Anfield.

Bailey still has three years left to run on his contract with Bayer Leverkusen.