Koffee’s Toast in LIFEWTR commercial, goes live on IG with WHO
Kadeem Rodgers
Created : 2 April 2020
Grammy Award-winning recording artiste Koffee.
Music lovers and stats fanatics know that after winning a Grammy Award, then comes endorsements deals, ad campaigns, and all the perks of having the title to your name.
Such was the same for Grammy Award-winning recording artiste Koffee, whose contagious hit Toast is the backing track to a new TV commercial for the LIFEWTR brand.
Big deal, huh? Sure is!
In other Koffee news, the young celeb, who’s set to “take action” with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Global Citizen’s Together At Home movement – is on the line up of entertainers and influencers slated to provide a series of live chats and entertainment for all fans, but particularly those of us in self-isolation or quarantine.
By raising awareness with the live concert, the WHO and Global Citizen aim to support the former's efforts to combat COVID-19.
Koffee is the second Jamaican to lock in and lend support in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Reggae royalty and musician Skip Marley provided a “virtual no-contact concert” from his home and racked up over 60k views.