Koffee, Buju Banton lead IRAWMA nominations

Grammy winners Koffee and Buju Banton lead this year's International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) nominations with 11 and nine nods, respectively.



The announcement was made at the event's media launch held at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday evening. The awards ceremony is slated for the AC Hotel by Marriott on March 29.



Busy Signal and Sean Paul have five nods each, while incarcerated deejay Vybz Kartel has four.



Nominees for the Best Male Artiste are Buju Banton, Dexter Daps, Masicka, Popcaan, and Vybz Kartel. The female category has D'Angel, Shenseea, Spice, Tanya Stephens and Jada Kingdom.



A special, non-voting acknowledgement will be given to American singer/actor Harry Belafonte (Freedom Fighter Award), while Lifetime Achievement Awards will go to toaster Dennis Alcapone, Little Pub's Keith Foote, Lorna Bennett, Johnny Osbourne and Sanchez.



A new category, Best Dancehall Stagecraft Entertainer, was added this year. Its nominees are Buju Banton, Elephant Man, Ravers Clavers, Spice and Tommy Lee Sparta.



There are reportedly 750,000 who will be casting ballots for this year's winners.

Established in 1982, IRAWMA acknowledges the accomplishments and contributions of reggae and world music artistes, songwriters, performers, and promoters. Voting is open to the public on the IRAWMA's official website.