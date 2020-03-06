JSE loses another chunk of its market capitalization

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) lost another chunk of its market capitalization on Friday slipping 1.7 per cent, deflating a number of stocks to 52-week lows.

The biggest decliners were Caribbean Flavours and Fragrances down by 30 per cent; Sygnus Credit Jamaica dollar stock down by 16 per cent; Express Catering down by 12 per cent; Fontana by 12 per cent and Indies Pharma down 11 per cent.

The few top gainers were tTech, Mayberry Equities Jamaica Limited and Jetcon Corporation up 19 per cent, 12 per cent and 9.0 per cent respectively.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 7,429.27 points (1.72 per cent) to close at 424,781.35 and the JSE Index declined by 6,632.94 points (1.51 per cent) to close at 432,053.03.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index also declined, slipping by 7,274.07 points (1.51 per cent) to close at 474,331.40; the JSE Select Index declined by 101.44 points (0.91 per cent) to close at 11,099.44 and the JSE Cross Listed Index declined by 1.99 points (2.24 per cent) to close at 86.77.

The Junior Market Index declined by 121.90 points (4.59 per cent) to close at 2,534.51.

So too did the JSE USD Equities Index, which declined by 5.32 points ( 2.45 per cent) to close at 211.79 and the JSE Financial Index down by 0.22 points ( 0.19 per cent) to close at 118.11.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 3.98 points ( 4.78 per cent) to close at 79.35.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 81 stocks of which 20 advanced, 53 declined and 8 traded firm.

Market volume amounted to 31,610,238 units valued at over $132.7 million.

Wigton Windfarm was the volume leader with 10,191,899 units (32.24 per cent) followed by Sagicor Select Financial with 9,274,189 units (29.34 per cent) and Sagicor Select Manufacturing and Distribution with 3,882,650 units (12.3 per cent).