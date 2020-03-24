JMMB webinar aims to help SMEs weather COVID-19

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are expected to be the most financially affected, by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which is causing severe disruption to several sectors; resulting in a reduction in revenue.

In light of this, the JMMB Group will on Wednesday, host a webinar entitled, “Managing Your Cash Flow as an SME During COVID-19”.

The webinar, which is set to begin at 12.30 pm will take place on JMMB Group’s social media platforms, namely: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

The online event is free and no registration is required. Interested individuals can simply visit any of the JMMB Group social media platforms, to benefit from the hour-long discussion and question and answer segment.

Sharing on the occasion are Shani Duncan-Falconer, JMMB Group SME Resource Centre Lead and Lauri-Ann Ainsworth, CEO, Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship Caribbean.

Shani Duncan-Falconer, JMMB Group SME Resource Centre Lead

During the webinar the SME experts will share practical pointers on debt management; business continuity planning in crisis; online marketing; innovation and explore potential financing solutions that can assist SMEs, in this challenging economic environment, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This webinar is designed to help SMEs to better strategize for their sustainability, especially as stakeholders in this sector increase calls for additional support, based on the far-reaching economic challenges that are expected,” said Kerry-Ann Stimpson, group chief marketing officer at JMMB.

Stimpson added: “Many SMEs may also feel unprepared to for what’s ahead, and so through this webinar, we also want to share hope, expertise and solutions that will assist entrepreneurs to revise their strategy, build-out their business continuity; while serving as a space to bring like-minded individuals together, to support each other learning and even sharing best practices and solutions that will help fellow SMEs to navigate the crisis.”

The marketing chief exec also lauded Branson Centre for coming on board, noting, “this forms an extension of the partnership that JMMB Group enjoys with the centre, having inked an agreement in 2018, which has seen select JMMB Group small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) clients benefitting from the training resources, and other virtual learning opportunities, provided by the Branson Centre.”

Lauri-Ann Ainsworth, CEO, Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship Caribbean

This webinar also serves as part of JMMB Group’s ongoing commitment to serve SMEs, and underscores the role of JMMB Group’s SME Resource Centre, in providing support for this sector by filling gaps that are not currently being addressed in the market. The online event is therefore aimed at encouraging and empowering SMEs to be more intentional about their business success; take actionable steps; identify best practices and resources, if they desire; and create or revise a plan that will guide them in putting the necessary infrastructure, policies, systems and expertise in place, for their sustainability and growth.

This initiative is also in line with the company’s financial inclusion and integrated financial partnership approach, which is designed to assist individuals and businesses to achieve their goals.

As part of its strategy, the JMMB Group intends to add value to its SME clients, through the provision of the financial partnership, resources, innovative financial solutions and a network, throughout these businesses’ life cycles; thereby, providing necessary support for growth and filling the gaps that currently exist in the financial sector.