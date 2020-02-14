JET urges Jamaicans to 'Love Where Yu Live'

The Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) will kick off off its 2020 Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica Cleanup Network on Valentine’s Day, February 14 under the theme “Love Where Yu Live”.

Through the Cleanup Network, which was launched in 2017, community-based organizations, NGOs, businesses and schools partner with Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica to coordinate community cleanups across the island. This year’s Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica Cleanup Network theme urges Jamaicans to love where they live and keep their community clean.



“At the close of applications to join the 2020 network in January, we received more than three times the number of applicants than we did last year – nearly 300 applications for 30 spots!” said Lauren Creary, Project Coordinator at JET.

“The response was really overwhelming and encouraging at the same time, as more Jamaicans are becoming aware of the negative impact solid waste has on their health and surroundings and want to do something about it,” she added.

Faces of Tivoli, a community based organization in Tivoli Gardens, Kingston is one of the 30 groups which has been selected by JET to join the Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica Cleanup Network in 2020.



Shacquille Henry of Faces of Tivoli explained: “I walked through [Tivoli Gardens] one day and saw the need for it to be beautified and cleaned up; I said, you know what? Let’s apply to the Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica Cleanup Network and clean up the community.”

Cleanup Network coordinators will receive Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica cleanup kits and guidance from JET on best practice when hosting cleanup activities. The Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica Cleanup Network kits include gloves, reusable bottles, garbage bags, data cards and t-shirts. Cleanup coordinators will gather data on the garbage collected by volunteers at their events, which is to be used to inform JET’s environmental education and advocacy on solid waste management.

In 2019, the Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica Cleanup Network hosted 17 cleanups in 11 parishes which attracted 670 volunteers who collected 1,347 bags of garbage weighing an estimated 20,205 pounds.



The Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica Cleanup Network is one component of the Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica public education campaign which is being delivered by JET with funding from the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF). Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica aims to improve citizens knowledge about the impact of poorly handled waste on public health and the environment, while encouraging personal responsibility for the generation and disposal of waste. The 2020 Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica Cleanup Network is also supported by DFL Importers, the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and Recycling Partners of Jamaica Limited (RPJ).



2020 Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica Cleanup Network coordinators, cleanup sites and scheduled cleanup dates:

1. The Hope You Give Foundation: Port Antonio, Portland - February 15, 2020

2. Bluefields Bay Fishermen's Friendly Society: Bluefields, Westmoreland - February 15, 2020

3. Black River Police Youth Club: Black River, St Elizabeth - February 16, 2020

4. Beeston Spring CDC: Beeston Spring, Westmoreland - February 22, 2020

5. Savanna-la-mar Y's Men Club and Mandeville Y’s Men Club: Mandeville, Manchester - February 22, 2020; Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland - September 2020

6. Innswood High School Environmental Club: Innswood, St Catherine - February 24, 2020

7. Salt Spring CDC Benevolent Society: Salt Spring, St James - February 26, 2020

8. Fairfield United Community Club: Fairfield, Manchester - February 26, 2020

9. Soaring Eagle Foundation: Campbell Town, Kingston - February 29, 2020

10. Touch One Heart Foundation: Bryans Bay, Portland - February 29, 2020

11. Pell River CDC: Pell River, Hanover - February 2020

12. Sawyers Local Forest Management Committee Benevolent Society: Sawyers, Trelawny - March 2, 2020

13. Oracabessa Fishers Association: Long Wharf Road, St Mary - March 7, 2020

14. Farm Heights CDC Committee Benevolent Society: Glendevon, St James - March 8, 2020

15. Kitson Town CDC: Kitson Town, St Catherine - March 14, 2020

16. St. Elizabeth PDC: Black River, St Elizabeth - March 14, 2020

17. Windsor Road Youth Development Club: Burke Road, St Catherine - March 21, 2020

18. Steer Town New Testament Church of God: Steer Town, St Ann - March 21, April 18, May 16, 2020

19. Faces of Tivoli Gardens: Tivoli Gardens, Kingston - March 2020

20. Jack's Hill Community Benevolent Society: Jacks Hill community, St Andrew - March 2020

21. Pedrovian Community Benevolent Society: Pedro River community, St Ann - March 2020

22. Waterhouse Community Development Benevolent Society: Henley Road, St Andrew - April 11, 2020

23. Green Island High School: Green Island, Hanover - April 2020

24. Freeman's Hall Primary & Infant School: Freeman’s Hall, Trelawny - April 2020

25. Annotto Bay Integrated Development Enterprise: Crab Hall River, St Mary - May 23, 2020

26. Canaan Heights Development Committee Benevolent Society: Canaan Heights, Clarendon - May 23, 2020

27. Rotaract Club of Liguanea Plains: Rae Town, Kingston - May 23, 2020

28. Kiwanis Club of St. Thomas: Southaven, St Thomas - May 23, 2020

29. Port Morant CDC: Port Morant, St Thomas - May 25, 2020

30. Jamaica Enrolled Nurse's Association: May Pen, Clarendon - May 2020