JEP parent company among finalists for responsible business awards

The InterEnergy Group, parent company of the Jamaica Energy Partners Group, has been selected as a finalist for the Clean Energy Transition category in the Reuters Events Responsible Business Awards 2020.

“This nomination is the result of outstanding work by a great team that has led the InterEnergy Group to the forefront of the Clean Energy Transition under such reputable standards as those of the Reuters Events Responsible Business Awards 2020. We are proud to receive this recognition that values ​​the continuous commitment of our group to the generation of renewable and low-emission energies, and that affirm our clear commitment through the investments we have been making," said Rolando Gonzalez-Bunster, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, InterEnergy Group.

Business Awards 2020 is being held to celebrate the executives leading the change, innovation and technology that are driving the industry forward.

“Reuters Events Responsible Business over its years has made a major contribution in advancing the cause of more responsible and sustainable business models. It provides a unique, refreshing perspective and insights for the responsible business leaders.” -Said Paul Polman, Former CEO, Unilever.

The eventual winners will be selected by a senior judging panel comprising Sally Uren, Chief Executive of Forum for the Future, Mike Barry, Director, Mikebarryeco Limited, Vicky Sin, Climate Benchmark Lead, World Benchmarking Alliance Mike Peirce, Corporate Partnership Director, The Climate Group, James Gomme, Director SDGs, WBCSD and many more.

There are 13 categories including SDG impact, D&I, business transformation, circular innovation, clean energy transition, sustainability innovation, reporting and transparency and many more.

InterEnergy is a giant in the Caribbean and Latin American energy industry, holding management for 1.3MW of installed capacity in the region. The company's commitment to the development of clean energy has seen its development of over 300MW of renewable capacity in solar, wind and biomass technologies; as well as its conversion of existing HFO and LFO-fired plants to natural gas.

The company's energy efficiency also translates to the development of district heating and cooling initiatives and the institution of electric vehicle charging networks.