Jamaican sex worker gets 3 years for killing colleague in Barbados

A Jamaican sex worker in Barbados is to serve three more years in prison in the Eastern Caribbean island, after being sentenced for the stabbing death of another Jamaican prostitute during a dispute over a potential client more than two years ago.

Tedesha Ann Juliet Hayles, 26, admitted to killing 34-year-old Shockaya Boyd. Hayles, who is originally from the southwest Jamaica parish of St Elizabeth, told the High Court in Barbados in December, last year, that she was “not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter," according to media reports from the island.

On Monday, Hayles' initial sentence of 12 years was discounted as the presiding judge considered several mitigating features of the convict's case, including that the she had no previous convictions, her age, her contrition, the almost three years she spent in custody awaiting trial and the fact that she cooperated with the police.

The judge further took into consideration that Hayles' sick grandmother was currently taking care of her six-year-old son back in Jamaica.

Additionally, the judge credited Hayles for not being the instigator on the day of the confrontation, noting that there was no premeditation, or evidence to suggest she armed herself with the intention of committing a murder.

Following the relevant deductions, the Jamaican was ordered to serve 1,128 days or just over three years in prison.

It was reported that the two sex workers got involved in an altercation on April 28, 2017, after a man requested both Hayles and Boyd to join him in his car.

Hayles refused the request, citing that she and Boyd were not friends.

Moments later, an argument developed between the two women, during which Hayles pulled a knife and stabbed Boyd multiple times, causing her to fall to the ground.

Hayles left the scene where she disposed of the knife that was used to stab Boyd, who was then taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The Jamaican was subsequently apprehended and initially charged with causing serious bodily harm following the altercation with Boyd. The charge was later upgraded to murder based on the outcome of an autopsy, according to Barbadian media reports.

The post-mortem report indicated that the deceased sustained 14 injuries, and death was due to hemorrhage from a stab wound to the neck.