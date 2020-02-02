Jamaican likely spared deportation through pardon from NY Governor

Despite being pardoned after facing deportation following his release from US prison after serving 25 years for murder there, a Jamaican is now waiting for a judge to vacate his removal order to avoid further attention from immigration authorities.

Colin Absolam was pardoned on Wednesday by New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, after lawyers petitioned the governor, noting that the Jamaican-born man had already served his time for murder, earned parole, and would be sent to his native country where he left as a child, according to US media reports.

If deported, the attorneys argued, Absolam would be separated from his family members living in New York.

According to a petition filed by Absolam's attorneys, his only hope for staying in the United States was an executive pardon from Cuomo, which was subsequently granted.

It was reported that on Thursday, at about 4am, Absolam was already shackled and in line to be put on a plane for Jamaica, when his lawyers persuaded Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials in Louisiana, United States, to check that he had been issued a pardon, said Pierina Reyes, a student at CUNY School of Law who worked with Professor Steven Zeidman on the case, US media reported. The Jamaican had been sent to Louisiana for the immigration and deportation processing.

Absolam’s lawyers had filed for a stay of the deportation, but now a judge will need to vacate the removal order. Zeidman was quoted as saying that he hoped Absolam would be returned to New York within a few days.

In his ‘Marshall Project’ essay, Absolam said he moved to the Bronx from Jamaica when he was 11 years’ old. He described how he dropped out of high school and started selling drugs to help support his then pregnant girlfriend.

In 1992, when he was 19, he shot and killed a man who he described as an older, rival drug dealer during a fight, and was sentenced to 25 years to life.

While in Sing Sing Correctional Facility, where he spent most of his sentence, the Jamaican turned his life around and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree, and became involved in educational and anti-violence programmes. Additionally, he ran an AIDS counselling programme that served hundreds of clients a year.

After receiving parole in June of 2019, Absolam was taken to an immigrant detention facility near Buffalo, New York. This was because he had committed an aggravated felony, which made him automatically set for deportation upon being released from prison.