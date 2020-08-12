Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Jamaican dollar hits $150 mark

Loop News  Created : 12 August 2020

The Jamaican dollar hit a new low, surpassing the $150 to US$1 mark on Wednesday.

The local currency depreciated by 25 cents against the US dollar on Wednesday, according to the foreign exchange summary issued by the Bank of Jamaica. 

The US dollar crossed the $150 threshold to close at $150.02 from $149.77 on the previous trading day.

The weakening of the dollar restarted on July 1 when it traded in the $139 to US$1 range.

The British Pound Sterling closed at $196.11 from $195.53, while the Canadian dollar closed at $113.97 from $113.20 on the previous day's trading.

